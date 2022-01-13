Happy New Year! (Goodbye Winter Theme)

Hello ranchers!

We hope that you've had a wonderful start to the New Year!

In this patch, we've removed the temporary winter theme, including;

The permanent snow and weather (note that light snow is still part of our dynamic weather system and will feature in the game)

Christmas trees have been removed from the blueprints book

Fireworks and Christmas tree decorations are now out of stock at the hardware store and unavailable to purchase

We have read everyone's feedback from the holidays, and understand that many players have not enjoyed the winter theme as much as we thought they would. Learning from this, we'll be aiming to make any temporary themes/events optional from now on if we decide to run them again.

Stay tuned for the February update where a hunting rifle and quests from hunters/other ranches are coming!

The Ranch Sim Team