Diagnostics patch + ecology reference added.

We just set a small patch live.
This contains two changes:
- We added a small diagnostics tool. It has to be run manually by a user to do anything. Running it will create two text files that contain information about Creatures-related registry entries on the computer.
As part of resolving technical issues we may ask a user to run this tool and send us the contents of the files it creates.
- Owners of Creatures 3 will find a new file in the "Documents" folder called "Ecology Reference.pdf". It's a handy reference for those of you wish to learn more about how the ecology in the four terrariums work and the agents that are part of it.
Changed files in this update