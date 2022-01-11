 Skip to content

Creatures Docking Station update for 11 January 2022

Diagnostics patch + ecology reference added.

We just set a small patch live.

This contains two changes:

  • We added a small diagnostics tool. It has to be run manually by a user to do anything. Running it will create two text files that contain information about Creatures-related registry entries on the computer.

As part of resolving technical issues we may ask a user to run this tool and send us the contents of the files it creates.

  • Owners of Creatures 3 will find a new file in the "Documents" folder called "Ecology Reference.pdf". It's a handy reference for those of you wish to learn more about how the ecology in the four terrariums work and the agents that are part of it.

