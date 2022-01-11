 Skip to content

Infestation: The New Z update for 11 January 2022

Server Restart + Xmas Removal

Build 8000797 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Survivors!

We are preparing a server restart. This restart will contain the following:

  • Xmas content removal
  • Xmas missions
  • Legacy skinbox removal from missions
  • Fixed the airport tower model
  • Fixed a bug where you were able to bring weapons from the Battle Royale lobby into the match
  • Fixed a bug where you would get "Unknown Error" in Survival while using the bus stops in Beginner Servers
  • Fixed a bug where it wasn't showing the correct details in the match history in Battle Royale
  • Fixed a building where players were able to glitch inside in Battle Royale Arena
  • Fixed some player spawns in Colorado Arcade
  • Removed some mission items

ETA will be around 30 minutes.

More information: https://playnewz.com/news

Discord Live Feed: https://discord.gg/thenewz

Changed files in this update

NewZ Content Depot 555571
  • Loading history…
