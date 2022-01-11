Server Restart + Xmas Removal

Hey Survivors!
We are preparing a server restart. This restart will contain the following:
- Xmas content removal
- Xmas missions
- Legacy skinbox removal from missions
- Fixed the airport tower model
- Fixed a bug where you were able to bring weapons from the Battle Royale lobby into the match
- Fixed a bug where you would get "Unknown Error" in Survival while using the bus stops in Beginner Servers
- Fixed a bug where it wasn't showing the correct details in the match history in Battle Royale
- Fixed a building where players were able to glitch inside in Battle Royale Arena
- Fixed some player spawns in Colorado Arcade
- Removed some mission items
ETA will be around 30 minutes.
More information: https://playnewz.com/news
Discord Live Feed: https://discord.gg/thenewz
