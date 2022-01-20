Deployed: Patch 1.1.12 | UI Changes & Bug fixes

Survivors,
Congratulations on making it through Christmas, it’s a turbulent time of year for the post-apocalyptic world.
As we work towards the Pets & Pests update, we’re continuing to enhance & tweak your experience. Patch 1.1.12 is now live, hosting various fixes & improvements!
Thank you for bearing with us whilst we worked on fixes, your reports and feedback is of great value.
Sheltered 2 1.1.12 Patch Notes
UI Changes
- Job icons for crafting and repairing items now display the relevant item
- The job progress on job icons now fills around the edge of the icon backing
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue where defending outposts against attack would result in a black screen
- Fixed an issue where blueprints would disappear if the ‘add blueprints’ job was cancelled before completion
- Fixed an issue where rubbish bags on the surface would turn into breeze blocks after saving and loading
- Fixed an issue causing the game to crash when prisoners were executed or released
- Fixed an issue where carrying prisoner corpses to an incinerator could result in the carrier not dropping the corpse
- Fixed an issue where defending HQs during End Game would result in a black screen
- Fixed issue with missing characters in French language, and some text alignment issues on the leader traits menu in other languages
- Fixed missing description for anti-venom when in combat
- Fixed issue where the “eat rotten food” desire wouldn’t be fulfilled when eating rotten food whilst sat at a table
- Fixed issue where the Sand ingredient in the Stairwell recipe could change quality
