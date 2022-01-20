Deployed: Patch 1.1.12 | UI Changes & Bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8000788 · Last edited 21 January 2022 – 09:52:08 UTC by Wendy

Survivors,

Congratulations on making it through Christmas, it’s a turbulent time of year for the post-apocalyptic world.

As we work towards the Pets & Pests update, we’re continuing to enhance & tweak your experience. Patch 1.1.12 is now live, hosting various fixes & improvements!

Thank you for bearing with us whilst we worked on fixes, your reports and feedback is of great value.

Sheltered 2 1.1.12 Patch Notes

UI Changes

Job icons for crafting and repairing items now display the relevant item

The job progress on job icons now fills around the edge of the icon backing

Bug Fixes