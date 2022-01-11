Updated on January 11, Type B, ver 0.6.2

【Caution】
本公告可能不适合在工作场合访问，请谨慎访问
This bulletin may not be suitable for access in the workplace. Please visit with caution
· Fixed the rebound of automatic aiming and cancelled the pursuit of automatic aiming (otherwise it would be very misleading if the attack distance is different each time)
· Add a CG
· Add 2-4“Magic Swamp” plot
Pixiv links This Art Work：
Pixiv
此外，裙子补丁已经更新，已经赞助过的玩家勿忘更新~
如果大家喜欢我们的游戏，并且想要支持游戏的开发，可以通过爱发电平台赞助我们，各位的支持对我们真的非常重要！
包含以下更新：
· 标题界面CG
· 新增的一张CG
下次更新大概会把莉莉白做完~
Thank you for your support and encouragement. The current sales performance of the game is gratifying. You can look forward to the sales map of the first week!
Changed files in this update