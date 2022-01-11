MU Legend: GM Supply Box

• GM Supply Box
Price: 1500 Redzen
Purchase Count: Maximum 5 purchase per day.
Box Contents:
• Relic Scroll (15pcs.)
• Rapid Soul Potion: 5000% (5pcs.)
• Shining Red Imprint Scroll (5pcs.)
• Soul Potion: 1000% (5pcs.)
• Resurrection Stone of Life bag (2pcs.)
• Potion of growth: 1000% (5pcs.)
• 10-Million Magic Gem Chest (1pc.)
Please take note that If you received this notice, it means that you already reached the purchase limit of the item you want to purchase in the shop.
