MU Legend update for 11 January 2022

MU Legend: GM Supply Box

MU Legend update for 11 January 2022 · Build 8000288

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• GM Supply Box

Price: 1500 Redzen

Purchase Count: Maximum 5 purchase per day.

Box Contents:

• Relic Scroll (15pcs.)

• Rapid Soul Potion: 5000% (5pcs.)

• Shining Red Imprint Scroll (5pcs.)

• Soul Potion: 1000% (5pcs.)

• Resurrection Stone of Life bag (2pcs.)

• Potion of growth: 1000% (5pcs.)

• 10-Million Magic Gem Chest (1pc.)

Please take note that If you received this notice, it means that you already reached the purchase limit of the item you want to purchase in the shop.

