Update 1.1.2 - Carbon capture, sect, custom density & bug fixes

NEW
- Carbon Capture Building (reduces nearby pollution).
- Edenium: a sort of sect that increases the birth rate but not religiousness.
- Custom density zones (to set the exact max stage a building can reach).
- 5 new growable buildings (low income stage 1, middle income stage 7, upper class stage 6, office stage 4, office stage 5).
BUG FIXES
- Political affiliations could sometimes change abruptly and even revert to opposite numbers. If the count was erroneous in your city, it will be automatically reset.
- Including special characters or leaving a space at the end in your Nation or City's name was leading to saving errors. Conflicting characters are now blocked.
- Stability was reset to 100 after reopening a city.
- Screen resolution was not being saved.
- Stats in news feeds were missing a space.
- Fixed GDP per capita displayed in stats and Nation (x10).
- The state media building was recognized as a religious building by nearby houses (not intentional), its monthly cost wasn't taken into account and census tool was erroneous.
- The pollution layer were showing very polluted tiles as non polluted.
- Road intersection tiles were not displaying data on the traffic layer.
- Riot messages were always stating "the riot is destructive" even when not.
CHANGES/BALANCING
- Immigration and policies now take longer time to influence political affiliations.
- New birth rate computation: religion, education and policies have less impact, health has more impact, default base rate increased.
- Doubled tax income from arcologies.
- Visual enhancements: post processing, reflections, lighting and materials.
- Doubled shadow resolution (on older PCs you might need to lower your shadow settings down to medium).
- Changed the sun position of day mode from 7am to 9am
- Multiplied by 3 the effect of airports on neighbor cities' immigration caps.
- Traffic layer now displays rail tracks usage.
- Doubled max limit when leveling terrain.
- Decreased frequency of fires.
- Slight decrease of riots frequency.
- Buildings now evolve faster in larger cities (up to 2x if > 250k pop).
- Further increased the positive effect of trees on pollution (x10) and slightly increased the pollution emitted by traffic and factories.
- Pollution now affects terrain color and propagates a bit farther.
- Religious buildings now have a small monthly upkeep cost.
