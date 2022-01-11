 Skip to content

Citystate II update for 11 January 2022

Update 1.1.2 - Carbon capture, sect, custom density & bug fixes

Last edited by Wendy

NEW

  • Carbon Capture Building (reduces nearby pollution).
  • Edenium: a sort of sect that increases the birth rate but not religiousness.
  • Custom density zones (to set the exact max stage a building can reach).
  • 5 new growable buildings (low income stage 1, middle income stage 7, upper class stage 6, office stage 4, office stage 5).

BUG FIXES

  • Political affiliations could sometimes change abruptly and even revert to opposite numbers. If the count was erroneous in your city, it will be automatically reset.
  • Including special characters or leaving a space at the end in your Nation or City's name was leading to saving errors. Conflicting characters are now blocked.
  • Stability was reset to 100 after reopening a city.
  • Screen resolution was not being saved.
  • Stats in news feeds were missing a space.
  • Fixed GDP per capita displayed in stats and Nation (x10).
  • The state media building was recognized as a religious building by nearby houses (not intentional), its monthly cost wasn't taken into account and census tool was erroneous.
  • The pollution layer were showing very polluted tiles as non polluted.
  • Road intersection tiles were not displaying data on the traffic layer.
  • Riot messages were always stating "the riot is destructive" even when not.

CHANGES/BALANCING

  • Immigration and policies now take longer time to influence political affiliations.
  • New birth rate computation: religion, education and policies have less impact, health has more impact, default base rate increased.
  • Doubled tax income from arcologies.
  • Visual enhancements: post processing, reflections, lighting and materials.
  • Doubled shadow resolution (on older PCs you might need to lower your shadow settings down to medium).
  • Changed the sun position of day mode from 7am to 9am
  • Multiplied by 3 the effect of airports on neighbor cities' immigration caps.
  • Traffic layer now displays rail tracks usage.
  • Doubled max limit when leveling terrain.
  • Decreased frequency of fires.
  • Slight decrease of riots frequency.
  • Buildings now evolve faster in larger cities (up to 2x if > 250k pop).
  • Further increased the positive effect of trees on pollution (x10) and slightly increased the pollution emitted by traffic and factories.
  • Pollution now affects terrain color and propagates a bit farther.
  • Religious buildings now have a small monthly upkeep cost.

