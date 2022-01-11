 Skip to content

Wizardry: The Five Ordeals update for 11 January 2022

Update 2022/1/11

Build 8000026

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update

  • Stopped displaying party members when moving the cursor in events such as fountains and pools.
  • Temporarily stopped switching screens when moving the cursor to appraise treasure chests or release traps.
  • No longer logs fountains and door unlocking.
  • Changed the name of the log file so that a new file is created for each date.
  • The magic effect of equipment "maximum number of attacks" should be sum up from all equipment.
  • In the "Flag Teleportation" event, when you enter a location where an event has been placed, you will not be step on square anymore.
  • The default difficulty of learning spells has been reduced to 3/4 of the previous value.
  • Changed the shortcut and English name of the command "Collect Unidentify Items".

Fixes

  • Changed the handling of maps outside of the labyrinth hierarchy setting.
  • When using the spell "Teleportation", maps outside of the labyrinth hierarchy settings were visible.
  • Under certain conditions, when returning to the castle, the image of the labyrinth was not cleared correctly.
  • When returning directly to the castle in a general warp event, the processing was incorrect in some cases.
  • When displaying auto-mapping, the labyrinth name was fixed to the 0th labyrinth name.
  • The judgment of the destination of the treasure chest teleporter was not correct.
  • When the treasure chest teleporter is activated, the flag for step on square that has not been traversed may be activated.
  • In the "Stairs" event, when the corresponding pair of ascending and descending stairs did not exist, the flag for traversing an unintended square would sometimes be activated.
  • When using spells or items with shortcuts, the status screen was not displayed correctly.
  • Changed camera position back to default at the start of battle.
  • When there was a difference in the initial abilities between male and female characters in the scenario settings, the class ability value of the female character was incorrectly determined at character creation.
  • Some of the special ability descriptions in the HD mode monster dictionary were misinterpreted.
  • Under certain conditions, such as when keyboard input is used for spell input, the spell level determination was incorrect.
  • The event image "Statue of Transfer" was wrong.
  • Some of the resident spell icons while exploring the labyrinth in HD mode have been changed to those for SD/3:2 mode.
  • In HD mode, the cost of dispel curses was displayed in the wrong place in the store.
  • In SD/3:2 mode, the character's class name would sometimes break up during battle.
  • The title of the character's diary entry contains a typo.
  • Special labyrinth name handling for the "the devoid of apotheosis" scenario was affecting some user scenarios.

Changed files in this update

