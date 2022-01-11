 Skip to content

Grand Attrition update for 11 January 2022

Update 1.10 - Rework Part 1

Share · View all patches · Build 7999886

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Destroying all enemy buildings will result in the enemy commander unit spawning; this means players no longer have to wait out all nights before initiating an attrition’s climax
  • Destroying enemy buildings now spawns 2-3 Unguarded units nearby
  • Enemy unit squads now exclusively come from enemy buildings that spawn at the beginning of an attrition
  • Enemy unit squad spawn chance increased by 33%
  • The claimed tile defense bonus now scales with map size
  • Claiming tiles now only costs 1 of each resource (excluding Magic and Death resource)
  • Terrain generation resource and point of interest spawning bugs fixed
  • Terrain tile effects scrapped and reworked; check out the new effects on the instructions screen!

Furthermore, we’re aware of maps sometimes spawning only one terrain, and that players are noticing a lack of sine tiles being generated; these issues should be fixed in the next update.

