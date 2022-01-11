 Skip to content

RPG Sounds update for 11 January 2022

v0.29.6 Optimized RPG Sound packs.

Build 7999680

Patchnotes via Steam Community

IMPROVEMENTS

-You will notice an improved response on RPG Sound pacls. They will load faster and also will consume less memory than before. Also, on our packages there's no need to check "Low memory usage" since they're completely optimized.

Rembember, if you import large files, if they're in the Mixer, it's recommended to turn on the Low Memory Usage on settings to have better performance.

FIXES

-Sessions: Scrollbar with wrong scroll direction.

-Error loading some images and files.

