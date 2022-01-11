 Skip to content

Dreamscaper update for 11 January 2022

Engine Upgrade & Optimizations (1.1.5.0)

Happy New Year everyone!

As many of you know, as of 1.1 we now consider the current version of Dreamscaper as the final definitive experience, but we will continue to maintain stability and performance for our players. The primary purpose of this patch (and the bulk of the work) is to upgrade our version of Unreal Engine in order to make Dreamscaper even easier to maintain going forward.

Additionally, we have made a few high-priority / low-risk fixes and improvements:

  • Auto-saving has been made asynchronous. Players with slower hard drives should now experience less hitching throughout the game.
  • Fixed an issue where Interactables could be triggered when menus (like fast travel) were dismissed, resulting in weird broken game states.
  • Minor translation, graphical & collision fixes.

Cheers,

Rob, Ian & Paul

