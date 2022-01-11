Trading Cards and v.1.0.3 Patch Notes!

Hello Wardens! ːfortGanonːːkarrynGlassesː

First, Steam Trading Cards are now out available for Karryn's Prison!!!ːkarrynFanː Collect them out and get yourself your very own Karryn badge, background and emoticon! ːtonkinBulliedː

Second, patch notes for v.1.0.3!

Added experimental code to reduce tiny micro stutter when text is drawn onto the screen, credits to Chuck#3076 on Discord for the code!

The skill order during the Waitress side job is now more static so that it's easier to develop muscle memory for where each skill located at all times.

Pressing down the CTRL key will now also speed up battles just like the confirm key.

Pressing down the PageDown key set in Keyboard Config, or the Shoulder Right button set in Gamepad Config, will now speed up battles just like the confirm key.

Pressing down the PageDown key set in Keyboard Config, or the Shoulder Right button set in Gamepad Config, will now speed up speed up text during cutscenes just like the CTRL key.

Fixed a bug during the Toilet side activity where too many bathroom goers might be getting spawned in during a riot.

Fixed a bug with 'Reality Marble' Willpower Skill not working properly.

Fixed a bug with 'Rimjob' Sexual Skill not being usable on angry targets.

Fixed a bug with the requirement for the 'Bar Enforcer' Title.

Fixed a bug preventing access to the Credits and Jukebox room during Free Play Mode.

Fixed 'Boobs Sensation' Passive's name and text being incorrect in the English version.

Fixed 'Masochistic Voluntary Pillory Slave' Passive's effect description being incorrect.

Fixed other minor bugs.

Corrected minor typos.

