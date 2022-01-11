 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Rising Spire: Prelude update for 11 January 2022

Patch notes 2.02

Share · View all patches · Build 7999510 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Content

**

Ugg quest line

**

A new face has been spotted in the Dohan forest! They don’t look threatening, but they do look strong enough to break the 4th wall.

Ugg’s quest line also marks the start of what’s going to be a core feature of Rising Spire - puzzles! Use Atlas’ newfound knowledge of herbs to solve the puzzle and get Ugg’s reward!

Audio

River ambient audio - You can listen to the gentle flow of the forest water while taking a casual stroll killing poor, evil creatures.

Grass audio steps v2 - Atlas is stomping the ground with the power of patch 2.02; no, he’s actually not, the footsteps on grass audio just received a slight update.

Audio on missed attack - Getting a miss on your attack is frustrating for everyone, Atlas included. We’re allowing the game to vocalize this frustration now.

Changed files in this update

Rising Spire: Prelude Content Depot 1702511
  • Loading history…
Rising Spire: Prelude Depot MAC Depot 1702514
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.