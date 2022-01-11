Patch notes 2.02

Content

**

Ugg quest line

**

A new face has been spotted in the Dohan forest! They don’t look threatening, but they do look strong enough to break the 4th wall.

Ugg’s quest line also marks the start of what’s going to be a core feature of Rising Spire - puzzles! Use Atlas’ newfound knowledge of herbs to solve the puzzle and get Ugg’s reward!

Audio

River ambient audio - You can listen to the gentle flow of the forest water while taking a casual stroll killing poor, evil creatures.

Grass audio steps v2 - Atlas is stomping the ground with the power of patch 2.02; no, he’s actually not, the footsteps on grass audio just received a slight update.

Audio on missed attack - Getting a miss on your attack is frustrating for everyone, Atlas included. We’re allowing the game to vocalize this frustration now.