Happy New Year Miolhrians!!!! I hope the New Year is treating everyone well!

Let's get started with some updates...

January Updates....



(Live Build) 01/10/2022 Update 19.1

(Tester Build) 01/10/2022 Update 19.2 Testing Begins for Testers

01/20/2022 New Pets and Evolutions added to Testing Build

01/31/2022 Update 19.2 Coming Soon!

(these are set to change depending on any delays)

Mii Device Update!

Mi Discovery Added!

New Pets Added!



Unique Flee Rate for each Pet!

Pets can now defend you while sleeping!

Chances of winning depends on their (Pet) Defense rate!

Multiple fixes including sleeping bags!

Pet Win chance are now based on the individual pet!

Location Maps Updates and fixes!

Environmental adjustments!

Performance Updates!

You can now buy and sell Ultra Mio'la'mon Abilities!

Big Inventory Update! (Awesome Job @KageDesu)

Inventory will take no time to be removed from Chest to Bag!

more to come!!!