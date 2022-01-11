Lowered default render scale setting to provide a smoother experience for new users. You can turn it up in the options if your system can handle a higher setting.
vrkshop update for 11 January 2022
Patch 1.0.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update