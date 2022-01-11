v1.23.3: EasyCheese game mode & Engine Update

- Including "EasyCheese" in your player's name will unlock EasyCheese mode. Read more about it in the forums here
- AI targets will look around a little less often when not hearing or investigating things
- Updated 8089 to the latest Focus Engine, which updates OpenXR and other core systems
If you've felt limited by normal gameplay and wanted a more casual experience, please check out the EasyCheese mode. If you wrote a negative review that is greatly resolved by using the EasyCheese mode, please reconsider it.
Thank you for all of your support,
- Phr00t
Changed files in this update