-Reworked magic starter staffs to be able to use the spells.
-Added new magic type starter staffs to player crafting inventory.
-Adjusted spell casting speed but .25 faster.
-Mage each staff only work with its corresponding spell type fire staff goes with fire spells.
-Made mammoth give more xp and better loot.
-Fixed weapon holstering.
-Fixed torch wielding.
-Fixed input settings swapping and not allowing changes.
-Fixed critical damage indicator.
-Fixed skeleton sound being heard across the world.
-Tweaked what is accepted for gold in traders.
-Tweaked boss loot drops.
-Tweaked Map lighting.
Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions update for 11 January 2022
Hotfix #4
-Reworked magic starter staffs to be able to use the spells.
