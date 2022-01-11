 Skip to content

Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions update for 11 January 2022

Hotfix #4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Reworked magic starter staffs to be able to use the spells.

-Added new magic type starter staffs to player crafting inventory.

-Adjusted spell casting speed but .25 faster.

-Mage each staff only work with its corresponding spell type fire staff goes with fire spells.

-Made mammoth give more xp and better loot.

-Fixed weapon holstering.

-Fixed torch wielding.

-Fixed input settings swapping and not allowing changes.

-Fixed critical damage indicator.

-Fixed skeleton sound being heard across the world.

-Tweaked what is accepted for gold in traders.

-Tweaked boss loot drops.

-Tweaked Map lighting.

