Intense Love Shot Update

Changes
- Buffed Nariko skill damage
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the bug report tool
- Fixed a bug where the Wind Skill was infinite after using it
- Fixed a bug where the monsters could jump to outside the screen and attack you
- Fixed a bug where a dialogue with Umie was in another language
- Fixed a bug where one of Hotaru H-Scenes was showing the PinkySoul logo
- Fixed a bug where after casting Nariko skill, some monsters would die but stay on the screen shooting
Thank you for all your support and patience!
Changed files in this update