Intense Love Shot update for 11 January 2022

Intense Love Shot Update

Build 7998991 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Buffed Nariko skill damage

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the bug report tool
  • Fixed a bug where the Wind Skill was infinite after using it
  • Fixed a bug where the monsters could jump to outside the screen and attack you
  • Fixed a bug where a dialogue with Umie was in another language
  • Fixed a bug where one of Hotaru H-Scenes was showing the PinkySoul logo
  • Fixed a bug where after casting Nariko skill, some monsters would die but stay on the screen shooting

Thank you for all your support and patience!

