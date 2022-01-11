Bugfix release

-
Removed the credit-locked option on On the run (plus some other work).
-
Removed the credit-locked options on menace cards.
-
New artwork.
-
Fixed not all spikes cards checking that your interface is locked before equipping a spike.
-
Fixed a problem on Trouble which meant it didn't end when it should.
-
Fixed some requirements for giving stuff to Miriam being inconsistent.
-
Fixed a rare situation where healing for Light cuts could be removed without actually healing them.
-
Fixed a bug with some Absolutely styling stuff.
-
Fixed a bug with Hidden threats that would let the stat drop to zero when it shouldn't.
-
Fixed some incorrect narrative when you're sleeping with Smith.
-
Fixed a problem with quitting working for Crash.
-
Fixed a bug with throwing a flash grenade on After them.
-
Fixed Hot storage not being present on the jail implant deactivation card.
-
More typos fixed; thanks for the reports.
