cyberpunkdreams update for 11 January 2022

Bugfix release

11 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Removed the credit-locked option on On the run (plus some other work).

  • Removed the credit-locked options on menace cards.

  • New artwork.

  • Fixed not all spikes cards checking that your interface is locked before equipping a spike.

  • Fixed a problem on Trouble which meant it didn't end when it should.

  • Fixed some requirements for giving stuff to Miriam being inconsistent.

  • Fixed a rare situation where healing for Light cuts could be removed without actually healing them.

  • Fixed a bug with some Absolutely styling stuff.

  • Fixed a bug with Hidden threats that would let the stat drop to zero when it shouldn't.

  • Fixed some incorrect narrative when you're sleeping with Smith.

  • Fixed a problem with quitting working for Crash.

  • Fixed a bug with throwing a flash grenade on After them.

  • Fixed Hot storage not being present on the jail implant deactivation card.

  • More typos fixed; thanks for the reports.

