LCV4.2.4 Patch - Open Alpha

The first few days back in the office after the break have been productive and we got a pretty chunky update ready for you to try out. Most of the crashes should be sorted out and a lot of improvements have been made to the turbo calculations and mechanics.
With how things are going at the moment it looks like we're going to be able to shift focus towards implementing the remaining LCV4.2 features starting next week, as this version becomes more and more playable.
Damage to the turbo is now granular and not just on/off.
Turbo Fixes & Improvements
- Revised turbo spooling characteristics, giving more realistic spool curves
- Implemented granular surge and mechanical stress models to turbos instead of being on/off
- Added cumulative surge and mechanical stress info into compressor map
- Turbo headers now affect temperature resistance and wastegate flow before boost creep
- Turbo quality now affects temperature resistance of turbos
- Fixed numeric stability issues in the turbo calculations
- Fixed a calculation issue with having an intercooler that is too small for the required flow
- Fixed calculation bug with having no intercooler
General Fixes
- Fixed the biggest sources of reported crashes with several fixes
- Fixed crash caused by texture fixtures
- Fixed game game crashing when changing trims too quickly
- Potentially fixed instance of "fixture nuking" in connection with changing photoscenes
- Fixed cloning a trim not making a trim slot in some instances, causing cars to be broken
- Fixed inconsistency with landing position in model selection when reentering the page
- Fixed instance of infinite loading icon in the car designer
- Fixed changes to settings not applying and resetting to default values
- Fixed graphs flickering their data while scrubbing with the mouse
- Huge performance improvements to car & engine managers & car body selection UI
- Added missing material cost dependency for all quality sliders
- Fixed issues with family quality not affecting ET, PU, and M$
- Fixed car parts that need a factory addon pointing to engine factory magnesium works
- Fixed mid transverse unlocking in 1920 instead of 1962
- Fixed ignition timing not updating calculations
- Fixed issue with VVL unlocking based on family year instead of variant year
- Fixed tire profile calculation inconsistencies
- Fixed engine fill factor not showing
Art & Design Changes
- Added brake caliper rotation to advanced trim aesthetics
- Added wheel size matching buttons to wheel sections of advanced trim aesthetics
- Added mirror / locked icons to spawned fixture UI & improved fixture UI layout
- Added option for 1- or 2-wide spawned-fixture list, with optional fixture indexing
- Added lock fixture hotkey
- Fixed poor performance of 10s design room
- Fixed DCOE race heads inconsistently spawning with airbox pieces
- Fixed v60 MPFI/DI race throttle per cylinder missing trumpets
- Fixed some incorrect airboxes loading when changing from turbo back to non turbo configs
- Fixed paintable engine meshes to correctly support anisotropic materials
- Fixed fixture glass materials appearing faceted when put on rounded surfaces
- Fixed fixture glass materials not working nicely with ray-tracing
- Fixed z-fighting and overlapping geometry on Rim 100U
- Fixed dirt/wear values for car materials defaulting too high
- Fixed exhaust lod material issues that caused header plates to flash between colors
- Fixed double intakes spawning on 60 degree blocks with turbos and TpC
- Fixed roof not being paintable on Stylish_SUV_09_ELWB_V5 body
- Fixed fixture thumbnails sometimes having other fixtures in reflections
Modding Fixes
- Fixed rim mods not appearing in game
- Fixed SDK fixture thumbnail generator throwing warnings while simulating
- Moved mod tools files that shouldn't be directly editable into a sub-folder
- Added fixture preview file naming convention settings to the SDK thumbnail generator
- Added an option to skip duplicate GUID checking in the modding SDK
Thank you all for reporting the issues you're finding! In case you wonder how to do that, either use our Steam Forum thread here, or our discord server.
Cheers!
Changed depots in closedbeta branch