LCV4.2.4 Patch - Open Alpha

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The first few days back in the office after the break have been productive and we got a pretty chunky update ready for you to try out. Most of the crashes should be sorted out and a lot of improvements have been made to the turbo calculations and mechanics.

With how things are going at the moment it looks like we're going to be able to shift focus towards implementing the remaining LCV4.2 features starting next week, as this version becomes more and more playable.



Damage to the turbo is now granular and not just on/off.

Turbo Fixes & Improvements

Revised turbo spooling characteristics, giving more realistic spool curves

Implemented granular surge and mechanical stress models to turbos instead of being on/off

Added cumulative surge and mechanical stress info into compressor map

Turbo headers now affect temperature resistance and wastegate flow before boost creep

Turbo quality now affects temperature resistance of turbos

Fixed numeric stability issues in the turbo calculations

Fixed a calculation issue with having an intercooler that is too small for the required flow

Fixed calculation bug with having no intercooler

General Fixes

Fixed the biggest sources of reported crashes with several fixes

Fixed crash caused by texture fixtures

Fixed game game crashing when changing trims too quickly

Potentially fixed instance of "fixture nuking" in connection with changing photoscenes

Fixed cloning a trim not making a trim slot in some instances, causing cars to be broken

Fixed inconsistency with landing position in model selection when reentering the page

Fixed instance of infinite loading icon in the car designer

Fixed changes to settings not applying and resetting to default values

Fixed graphs flickering their data while scrubbing with the mouse

Huge performance improvements to car & engine managers & car body selection UI

Added missing material cost dependency for all quality sliders

Fixed issues with family quality not affecting ET, PU, and M$

Fixed car parts that need a factory addon pointing to engine factory magnesium works

Fixed mid transverse unlocking in 1920 instead of 1962

Fixed ignition timing not updating calculations

Fixed issue with VVL unlocking based on family year instead of variant year

Fixed tire profile calculation inconsistencies

Fixed engine fill factor not showing

Art & Design Changes

Added brake caliper rotation to advanced trim aesthetics

Added wheel size matching buttons to wheel sections of advanced trim aesthetics

Added mirror / locked icons to spawned fixture UI & improved fixture UI layout

Added option for 1- or 2-wide spawned-fixture list, with optional fixture indexing

Added lock fixture hotkey

Fixed poor performance of 10s design room

Fixed DCOE race heads inconsistently spawning with airbox pieces

Fixed v60 MPFI/DI race throttle per cylinder missing trumpets

Fixed some incorrect airboxes loading when changing from turbo back to non turbo configs

Fixed paintable engine meshes to correctly support anisotropic materials

Fixed fixture glass materials appearing faceted when put on rounded surfaces

Fixed fixture glass materials not working nicely with ray-tracing

Fixed z-fighting and overlapping geometry on Rim 100U

Fixed dirt/wear values for car materials defaulting too high

Fixed exhaust lod material issues that caused header plates to flash between colors

Fixed double intakes spawning on 60 degree blocks with turbos and TpC

Fixed roof not being paintable on Stylish_SUV_09_ELWB_V5 body

Fixed fixture thumbnails sometimes having other fixtures in reflections

Modding Fixes

Fixed rim mods not appearing in game

Fixed SDK fixture thumbnail generator throwing warnings while simulating

Moved mod tools files that shouldn't be directly editable into a sub-folder

Added fixture preview file naming convention settings to the SDK thumbnail generator

Added an option to skip duplicate GUID checking in the modding SDK

Thank you all for reporting the issues you're finding! In case you wonder how to do that, either use our Steam Forum thread here, or our discord server.

Cheers!