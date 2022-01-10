011022 Shield Cat Patch

Howdy! Here's a small patch update to fix a few things as well as improve some things. Let me know about any other things that need fixing or improving!
===== NEW =====
- Achievement icons have now been added on Steam.
===== IMPROVED =====
- Moved some objects so you don't get caught on them while trying to do a Marcus' Adventure.
- Added additional time to all Marcus' Adventure modes.
===== CHANGED =====
- Several secret areas have been changed to be more obvious (without being too obvious.) The idea is that you can find them by looking, but don't have to rub against every wall to find them.
- Changed some lighting in some rooms to make enemies more visible in those rooms.
===== BUG FIXES =====
- Fixed a bug where opening the map screen in certain rooms would crash the game.
- Fixed a bug where Lance was not able to jump off certain ledges to the lower level.
- Fixed a bug where Marcus was not showing that he was present in the Deep Woods on the map screen after beating the Mushroom boss.
- Fixed a bug where Lance would do an edge wobble when standing on a specific bridge in a secret area.
- Fixed a bug where the minimap was still showing the boundary of the stage as a leftover from the old map drawing routine.
