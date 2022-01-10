 Skip to content

Cowboy Life Simulator: Prologue update for 10 January 2022

Releasing Patch 1.1 Russian Translation Added

Patch 1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new patch adds Russian translation for the game. We also fixed issues with the disappearance of animals after loading the game.

Changelog

  • We added Russian translation. If you find some grammatical errors, let us know in the discussions or discord.

  • The stove storage save should be fixed now. As well as fireplaces and their content.

  • Now the game shouldn't have a problem saving your animals after loading a save file.

  • Feeding animals should now be way easier and better since you can feed them nearly everything.

  • Fast travel should work quite well now.

  • Fixed tooltip bug related to Animal Seller' transaction

Also, if you have any ideas that you'd like to see in the game, you can write them here.

