Releasing Patch 1.1 Russian Translation Added

The new patch adds Russian translation for the game. We also fixed issues with the disappearance of animals after loading the game.
Changelog
We added Russian translation. If you find some grammatical errors, let us know in the discussions or discord.
The stove storage save should be fixed now. As well as fireplaces and their content.
Now the game shouldn't have a problem saving your animals after loading a save file.
Feeding animals should now be way easier and better since you can feed them nearly everything.
Fast travel should work quite well now.
Fixed tooltip bug related to Animal Seller' transaction
