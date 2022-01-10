2022/1/11 Updates

Update content as follows.

①Battleship system: open up monster ships to level 55, as well as the corresponding ship monsters, optimize the refresh speed of monster ships, open up ship equipment level strengthening, attribute strengthening, equipment refining, open up delivery tasks to get ship coins for buying rare items.

Increase the level 100 monster refresh point, optimize the forgotten beach, monster refresh point, increase the security password system (be sure to set the security password as soon as possible) for locking and unlocking characters, battleships, castle security can unlock equipment, increase the name of battleships, increase the lucky strike and ignore defense special effects, will cancel different guild auxiliary purple name, increase the transfer function of the fleet captain, optimize the time of the prop strengthening progress bar, prohibit the discard of items to prevent misuse, melt sub-equipment prohibit sub-preparation to join the equipment with gems, disband the fleet to join the second confirmation, optimized exchange data, the internal hanging increase the blood bath skills of swordsmen.

③ gladiatorial fighting in the arena does not increase the red name time, enter the gladiatorial arena to increase the crazy fighting BUFF, red name prohibit unloading equipment props, prohibit trading, cancel the soul state field 2 minutes automatic resurrection.

④Open 5 level gems (five in one, limited time a week 9% discount), open 80, 90 level jewelry hole punching, open 90 level defense jewelry refining cap.

⑤ New props: unsealed dust, gemstone unbinding, skill book, fifth element, full level experience card, blind box join instantaneous boarding, summon battleship, magic vial (battleship) fifth element fragment, senior gold treasure hammer, senior magic vial, super magic vial, divine action spell modified to be available only after taking off the battle.

(6) optimization of copies: deep sea copy of the daily time limit of 4 hours, add a part of the safe zone, the dangerous area will get part of the new props fragments and other precious items, optimize 3 small bosses, relocate the original 80 copies of the boss to the deep sea copy, the graveyard of injustice, Mingjing Lake, deep sea copy of the open hang-up, Mingjing Lake ticket mission ticket modified to vip players can receive.

(7) New 100 miles battlefield: kill players can get rewards, the last surviving players will get more generous rewards, while the more people participate the more generous rewards. Killing or death in the battlefield is exempt from punishment.

⑧ new class capacity part: add open a pvp line, increase the ultra-far perspective, restore HP regeneration, MP regeneration attribute effect, ignore physical defense, ignore magic defense, ignore all resistance, the upper limit of the lucky strike increased to 20%, the meeting war requires a meeting war token (deep sea to obtain), full-level characters according to the amount of experience to give the gods to enhance the BUFF .

⑨ professional skills related: the priest's Holy Spirit shield to strengthen, repair to their own skills do not need to choose the object, the ranger allows the use of dark weapons plus BUFF, the fighter's berserk skills modified to full blood available, increase 10 explosive rate 50 explosive power, the summoner open 90 + monster summoning, open jihad priest can learn blessing spell skills, restore the jihad knight specialization, repair the ceiling of the killing shot.