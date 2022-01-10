Update 12 Live Now! Reflex, Balance Updates & Bug Fixes
v. 0.12.6
In this update we replaced the main stat Recovery with Reflex which is linked to dodge chance. We pushed in various QoL updates, performance optimizations and bug fixes. Thanks to our community for your continued support and feedback!
Features
- The resetting of stats points and skill points are now separated
- Added notification messages when you send or receive items/gold
- Added additional stat information to the character menu
General Changes
- Removed Recovery as a main stat and replaced it with Reflex which is linked to Dodge Chance
- Various performance optimizations
- You can now see who you're waiting for after closing the map
- Minor events with only one choice are now automatically activated without bringing up the event window
- Increased movement speed while in town and on world map
- When there is only one option on a map node vote it only requires 1 vote to activate it
- Healing weapons now cannot be dodged
- Health and mana received from enemy drops now effect the whole party
- Mana costs reduced by 10%
Skill Changes
- Overload now sets a friendly targets Critical Hit chance to 100% for 1 turn.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a black screen when transitioning from battle to world map
- Fixed issue where Deep Freeze would apply Frozen instead of 5 stacks of Chilled
- Fixed issue where experience gain modifiers wouldn't function correctly
- Fixed issue where gold drop modifiers wouldn't function correctly
- Fixed issue where high level events that give experience would give you negative experience
- Fixed issue that could cause the incorrect main quest to show up in the quest options
- Fixed issue with connector hex from old room dropping down when a new room is being built
Changed files in this update