Hungarian language + many fixes

This update brings new Hungarian localization and many fixes, check list below:
- Continue of the game is implemented in the main menu
- Remove a savegame requires confirmation
- Override a savegame requires confirmation
- Browsing to the savegames is now possible from the menu
- Fix for missing technology points
- Autosave fixed for Hangar
- Fix for incorrect directions for Map and Control Panel
- New air pathfinding for bots
- Transport bot knows when required resource is produced
- Player's weapon is not shaking when flying far away (player updates it's World Origin)
- Sky Sphere is not anymore visible when flying far away
Changed files in this update