Astro Colony Beta update for 10 January 2022

Hungarian language + many fixes

Last edited by Wendy

This update brings new Hungarian localization and many fixes, check list below:

  • Continue of the game is implemented in the main menu
  • Remove a savegame requires confirmation
  • Override a savegame requires confirmation
  • Browsing to the savegames is now possible from the menu
  • Fix for missing technology points
  • Autosave fixed for Hangar
  • Fix for incorrect directions for Map and Control Panel
  • New air pathfinding for bots
  • Transport bot knows when required resource is produced
  • Player's weapon is not shaking when flying far away (player updates it's World Origin)
  • Sky Sphere is not anymore visible when flying far away

