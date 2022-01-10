 Skip to content

Panty&Demons update for 10 January 2022

A lot of fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed fox fire ability usage, as well as double-click of other abilities with a long animation.
  2. Fixed the reset of the selected ability on level restart.
  3. Fixed girls' heights for 4:3 resolution.
  4. Fixed the appearance of the unnecessary name "Жрица" in some dialogues

