- Fixed fox fire ability usage, as well as double-click of other abilities with a long animation.
- Fixed the reset of the selected ability on level restart.
- Fixed girls' heights for 4:3 resolution.
- Fixed the appearance of the unnecessary name "Жрица" in some dialogues
Panty&Demons update for 10 January 2022
A lot of fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
