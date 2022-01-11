 Skip to content

Factory Town update for 11 January 2022

1.12 Patch Notes

Build 7998284

New Features

  • Can place multiple Farm Tiles, Tree Planters, and OmniPlanters at once by using click & drag to select a region, and/or use the Cursor Tool Size options (PageUp and PageDown)

Balance Changes

  • Infinite Air Temple Speed research cost increased from 10K Yellow Coins to 100K Yellow Coins
  • ‘Flat’ map preset now has Additional Biome setting for ‘Flat With Desert’ so maps using this preset can have access to desert resources

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed some roads & foot paths being displayed at extremely high elevation if they were copied & pasted from hilly terrain onto flat terrain
  • Copying a Biome would unintentionally apply edits to the source preset biome
  • Farming / Mining actions (like placing ores) were visible even if the required technology was disabled via game rules
  • Pipes and Mine Shafts that should have been hidden or locked due to research were available via buttons on the underground views
  • Creating a custom map with > 4 starting terrain chunks would not create Temples or Trading Posts on those chunks
  • Selecting a category in the Build menu would not preserve its visual highlight
  • Fixed some missing localizations in the Biome Editor menus
  • Some pop-up menus when editing a Biome would appear underneath the previous menu
  • Roads & foot paths were not being evaluated for correct support / terrain requirements during copy/paste

