Gameplay improvement for Cock Block game mode

Some players were struggling with how to score points in the Cock Block game mode. So we've added a directional objective arrow that is displayed once the party leader (aka farmer) captures other players (aka chickens) in the wheelbarrow. Party leader players can use this arrow to quickly identify which chicken coop (aka glowing objective area) to dump their chicken cargo at.

Chicken players must get to the hen 3 times collectively before she'll lay eggs and they can obtain points. So for all you party leading farmers out there, get to Cock Blockin' those chickens!