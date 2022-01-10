 Skip to content

Pro Wrestling Sim update for 10 January 2022

Update Notes Jan 10 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added ability to create elimination tournaments of 8, 16, 32, 64 or 128 people (128 can be a little bit slow!). These are currently manually managed, however I hope that down the line I can have it automatically track these as you book matches)
  • If you have already set a venue and have more shows to book, the other shows will use the first show's venue by default (it can still be changed)
  • Added support for touch screens
  • Disabled the sometimes lethargic animation on charts
  • Made it so the location importer saves existing Based In/BirthPlace locations
  • Fixed bug where 'null leaves promotion' could be sent to your emails
  • Fixed bug where charts might not resize correctly when the screen resizes
  • Fixed bug regarding new lines in descriptions in the Edit Game World screen
  • Fixed bug where promises and shows could have strange amount of days remaining
  • Tournament styles complete

