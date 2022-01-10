Patch notes of January 10, 2022

We are pleased to announce our 28th update. This update brings a large number of bug fixes and some news additions.

If you notice any bugs in the game, we invite you to report this problem on the steam forum or directly on our discord in the #🐛bug-reports section

Fixed a bug where the minimap was not redrawing after entering the UI Settings Window,

Fixed a bug where the hotbar was not redrawing after entering the UI Settings Window,

Fixed a bug where the minimap was being quite flickery and glitchy when moving between maps,

Fixed a visual bug with the world map when panning and zooming in and out,

Fixed a bug where dialogue windows would re-appear when not desired during the UISettingsWindow under specific circumstances,

Fixed a bug with Beta Shroom pet,

Fixed a rare bug where pets killing the target would not generate loot,

Fixed minimap player icon jitteryness,

Fixed the arena outputting multiple announcement messages,

Fixed a bug where silences were not canceling spells that were being channeled by enemies,

Fixed issue with Mrs. Clause not showing after starting quest,

Fixed a bug by adding partition pages to the Bestiary as players with a more populated Bestiary were not able to scroll to see all of the NPC's due to a limit on the number of items within a listbox in MonoGame,

Fixed bleed from Axe Throw,

Fixed pet defend command,

Fixed issue with Santa's Hat visuals,

Fixed issue with Nightvale Guard Outfit visuals,

Fixed a bug where error messages reset the main menu GUI such as trying to create a character with a name already in use,

Fixed a bug where private messages were addressed to the player sending them not the player receiving them,

Fixed a bug where players were not getting removed from npc damage maps when teleporting out,

Fixed a bug where the Tradeskills window wasn't being affected by pressing Escape to close all windows,

Fixed a bug with targeted AoE spells hitbox,

Fixed the positioning of large npc sprites in the bestiary,

Fixed quest item requirements rendering on the quest selection window,

Fixed quest item requirements rendering position as it sometimes overlapped text,

Fixed a bug where pets could not have stats spent past 50 stat points,

Fixed a bug where auto targeting was disabling the escape menu,

Fixed a bug where crafting an item without meeting the right requirements would cause an infinite loop,

Fixed a bug where players where being able to logout whilst a tombstone, wait a while for the npcs to de-aggro, to re spawn on the same map on 1HP,

Fixed a bug where revive pots would not work whilst stunned when dead,

Fixed a bug where items would despawn on the map when placing an item of furniture,