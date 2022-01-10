Fixed grapple hook and fixed lots of bugs as well as adding lots more achievements and removing some of the buggier abilities
HIGHBLAST update for 10 January 2022
Update 4.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Fixed grapple hook and fixed lots of bugs as well as adding lots more achievements and removing some of the buggier abilities
Changed files in this update