THE LAST BETA IS OUT!

Hello Commanders!

We are super happy to announce that the new and last BETA before the release of MVK 1.0 is online and ready to play!

USE CODE: TheFinalBeta

This BETA is the closest to version 1.0 that we have been, we have worked for several months implementing new game mechanics and especially running all the bugs that have been reported to us in the Steam "Feedback" thread.

For this reason, and to receive the new feedback in an orderly manner, I am going to close the feedback threads of the previous versions.

A new Feedback thread is available for this build E.A. v0.9.910 and up, so are sure that the new feedback is about this version and not old builds. Bugs, or things to improve, feedback on the controller implementation will go in the new thread:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/809540/discussions/0/3203748171386300519/

This is the summary of all the new content!

A NEW WAY TO PLAY:

FULL TECH TREE:

NEW TECHS:

Emergency Repairs:

After the tower is maxed out commanders can call at emergency repairs on destructible towers for half the price of the tower.

Reinforcements:

Players can deploy extra mechs on the battlefield (for $25k) as long as they have AT LEAST 10% hp!



This is my favorite new feature, It opens new ways to play and destroy the Kaijus! Since this new mechanic is so powerful it's also very expensive to do. Let me know how it feels, can´t wait for you guys to try it! It was amazing to do survival and have all the mechs over the Carrier!

NEW UNIT:

The MRL Mobile Rocket Launcher, has a devastating long-range attack, It's made in the factory. Has very low HP, but great range and area of damage.

Combine this with the tanks and helicopters, tesla tanks, and Jet Fighters and now, we have an Army!



GUI CHANGES:

Armory Wheel menu re-re-desing:

Improved Pause Menu:

Buy-Sell Buttons:

Bigger Buy (U) and Sell (O) tower buttons, for an easy click, plus a visual show of the shortcuts for each button U / O.

When you upgrade the tower, and it's not maxed out the pop buttons will appear again for easy re-upgrade.

Let me know if you like the new size and functionality.

NEW Kaiju Ai:

The Kaijus have been re-worked a lot. They are not perfect still, but they should be much smoother, and not as buggy. What out for the Dalifantes (the ones that shoot the pick death ray), they are deadly now.

BUGS FIXED:

The challenges.

Grinders damaging air units.

Homing missiles losing frames.

Exchange tech for gold-free money bug.

Insta Game Over if replay the level and Odin was kill, now start with a minimum of HP depending on the difficulty level.

A bazillion more! too much to say, but the major ones reported on steam they should be all good.

BALANCE:

Tanks now advance at a very slow speed when attacking.

Repair Mechs full HP from 300 to 200.

Some early Techs are less expensive.

Grinders do 10% less damage.

Flame Towers do 50% more damage.

Rebalance of Episode 2 Special Ops.

Mechs Armor from 500 per level to 200

A huge bug, that makes that in Hard, the more the kaijus respawn the more HP they got. Sorry guys, I miss that error for years. If any of you beat the game in Hard, you are a Legend!

If you read this far wow! Thank you for being such a great fan!

And for you a great News, the 1.0 release will be this February!! Finnaly! We are gonna be publishing the Tutorial, making a new HardCore DIfficulty for those who want a bigger challenge since now the game got a little easier.

Harder Kaijus, No restart button, no health bars for the Kaijus. Its gonna be fuuun!

After that will see how the game goes, and probably drop some new special ops mission in the future. Plus of course, start working on MVK II.

Stay tuned! love you all! ːsteamhappyː