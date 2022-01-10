Engineer Alpha Changelog v0.1.12
• Updated the following GUIs to the new style: Main menu, Stirling engine, furnace, assembling machine, new game, Lab, Pause
• Improved machine power providers
• Updated and simplified building save format. Old load method will remain for several builds after which it will be incompatible
• Buildings now require every block under them to be solid when being placed
• Blocks now require a neighboring block to be placed
• Improved error messages when placing Blocks.
• When placing buildings or blocks they are now shown as a hologram with proper hologram colors
• Rebalanced burnables fuel consumption
• Stirling engines, furnaces, and assemblers now go to sleep when they are unable to perform any action
• Added more action and foot step sounds
• Labs now have a maximum of 1 inventory slot and my not load correctly from an old save.
Changed files in this update