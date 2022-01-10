 Skip to content

Engineer Alpha update for 10 January 2022

0.1.12

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Engineer Alpha Changelog v0.1.12

• Updated the following GUIs to the new style: Main menu, Stirling engine, furnace, assembling machine, new game, Lab, Pause

• Improved machine power providers

• Updated and simplified building save format. Old load method will remain for several builds after which it will be incompatible

• Buildings now require every block under them to be solid when being placed

• Blocks now require a neighboring block to be placed

• Improved error messages when placing Blocks.

• When placing buildings or blocks they are now shown as a hologram with proper hologram colors

• Rebalanced burnables fuel consumption

• Stirling engines, furnaces, and assemblers now go to sleep when they are unable to perform any action

• Added more action and foot step sounds

• Labs now have a maximum of 1 inventory slot and my not load correctly from an old save.

