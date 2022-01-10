 Skip to content

Slay Together update for 10 January 2022

Update 10. January - Daily Quests

Hi folks,

I patched the game:

  • added daily quest system (read below)
  • adjusted horses (all horses have same stats to remove some p2w flair)
  • new pet movement system
  • changed user interface (added globes for life/stamina and added a small window next to the actionbar that shows all important stats and currency amounts)
  • added otc as reward for daily quest (read below)

DAILY QUESTS

Every day a new daily quests gets calculated from the server (and gets shared with every player). The quest is absolutely random generated and consists of 3-5 tasks (each task is slaying a random enemy by a random count). As a reward you get gold (random between 100k and 200k) and otc (random between 15 and 30).

The quest can be completed ONCE a day.

You can only see the quest AFTER completing the "main" quest line.

A daily quest is inticated by a red sign instead of an orange one.

Let me hear what you think 🙂

  • Jannick 🙂

