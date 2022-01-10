Update 10. January - Daily Quests

Share · View all patches · Build 7997849 · Last edited 10 January 2022 – 20:39:06 UTC by Wendy

Hi folks,

I patched the game:

added daily quest system (read below)

adjusted horses (all horses have same stats to remove some p2w flair)

new pet movement system

changed user interface (added globes for life/stamina and added a small window next to the actionbar that shows all important stats and currency amounts)

added otc as reward for daily quest (read below)

DAILY QUESTS

Every day a new daily quests gets calculated from the server (and gets shared with every player). The quest is absolutely random generated and consists of 3-5 tasks (each task is slaying a random enemy by a random count). As a reward you get gold (random between 100k and 200k) and otc (random between 15 and 30).

The quest can be completed ONCE a day.

You can only see the quest AFTER completing the "main" quest line.

A daily quest is inticated by a red sign instead of an orange one.

Let me hear what you think 🙂