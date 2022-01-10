 Skip to content

Gorilla Tag update for 10 January 2022

Winter Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's day again in Gorilla World! But it's still cold, so stay warm with some of the new winter cosmetics. Everyone gets some rosy cheeks for the season!

The canyon and cave have changed a bit. I hope you like the changes!

