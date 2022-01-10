January 10th, 2021, Change List
Voice Communication
- Fixed an issue for some players where they would lose voice communications when joining a match
- Fixed an issue where the Mute icon on the minimap would not accurately reflect the muted state of the player
General
- Fixed an issue where a black screen was encountered when an update was required
Support
For support visit http://support.bigboxvr.com to get access to self-help resources or file a ticket
Known Issues
- The audio slider in the settings menu isn't properly adjusting audio
- Steam VR users playing on an Oculus headset: When Purchasing Bureau Gold, you will need to take off your headset to approve the purchase
- If you see a notice that you need to "update to play" but don't see it in the store, uninstall and reinstall POP: ONE to force the upgrade to happen. You won't lose any progress or data
See you in game!
