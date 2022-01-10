 Skip to content

POPULATION: ONE update for 10 January 2022

January 10th, 2021, Change List

Build 7997704

Patchnotes via Steam Community
January 10th, 2021, Change List

Voice Communication

  • Fixed an issue for some players where they would lose voice communications when joining a match
  • Fixed an issue where the Mute icon on the minimap would not accurately reflect the muted state of the player

General

  • Fixed an issue where a black screen was encountered when an update was required

Support

 

For support visit http://support.bigboxvr.com to get access to self-help resources or file a ticket

 

Known Issues

  • The audio slider in the settings menu isn't properly adjusting audio
  • Steam VR users playing on an Oculus headset: When Purchasing Bureau Gold, you will need to take off your headset to approve the purchase
  • If you see a notice that you need to "update to play" but don't see it in the store, uninstall and reinstall POP: ONE to force the upgrade to happen. You won't lose any progress or data

 

 

See you in game!

PopulationONE Content Depot 691261
