Ghost Exile update 1.0.2

Patch v1.0.2

-Localization changed (ENG)

-Now the orb is much easier to meet

-The character's clothes have been changed

-Now the generated model will be the same until you leave the lobby

-Added sounds when using a walkie-talkie

-Now things for exile will not appear if the book of exile was not taken into the order

-Now it is impossible to get up if there is an obstacle above the player

-Brightness has been added to the settings menu

-Fixed a bug where a ghost could kill through a closed closet or wall

-Now when the ghost writes in a notebook it is not heard all over the map

-Fixed a bug after the purchase of equipment, it was not displayed in the - equipment tab

-Added the ability to bind controls keys to mouse buttons

-Added sound when using sedative pills

-Now the ghost will extinguish the candle more often, but the candle can now extinguish itself after some time

-Changed the sound of using an energy drink

-Fixed a bug where dead players could complete an order

-Now the ghost can start hunting only in his favorite room

-Now if you say the name of the ghost, he will get angry (more chances to hunt, screamers)

-Now there is a slight delay when the hunt begins, it will take 1 second before the ghost starts moving.

-Added a delay in sending invitations to the lobby.

-The haze now does not fly around the house but only the room where it appeared

-Animations in crouch mode have been changed

-The brightness of the UV lamp has been changed

-Now you can't put appliances on doors or drawers

-Now when you open the diary, the devices will be hidden

-Added Polish language

-Now the order board will show which ghost was in the order

-The texts of rituals have been changed (ENG)

-Updated all maps