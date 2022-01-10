Ghost Exile update 1.0.2

Patch v1.0.2
-Localization changed (ENG)
-Now the orb is much easier to meet
-The character's clothes have been changed
-Now the generated model will be the same until you leave the lobby
-Added sounds when using a walkie-talkie
-Now things for exile will not appear if the book of exile was not taken into the order
-Now it is impossible to get up if there is an obstacle above the player
-Brightness has been added to the settings menu
-Fixed a bug where a ghost could kill through a closed closet or wall
-Now when the ghost writes in a notebook it is not heard all over the map
-Fixed a bug after the purchase of equipment, it was not displayed in the - equipment tab
-Added the ability to bind controls keys to mouse buttons
-Added sound when using sedative pills
-Now the ghost will extinguish the candle more often, but the candle can now extinguish itself after some time
-Changed the sound of using an energy drink
-Fixed a bug where dead players could complete an order
-Now the ghost can start hunting only in his favorite room
-Now if you say the name of the ghost, he will get angry (more chances to hunt, screamers)
-Now there is a slight delay when the hunt begins, it will take 1 second before the ghost starts moving.
-Added a delay in sending invitations to the lobby.
-The haze now does not fly around the house but only the room where it appeared
-Animations in crouch mode have been changed
-The brightness of the UV lamp has been changed
-Now you can't put appliances on doors or drawers
-Now when you open the diary, the devices will be hidden
-Added Polish language
-Now the order board will show which ghost was in the order
-The texts of rituals have been changed (ENG)
-Updated all maps
Changed files in this update