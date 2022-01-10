older saves in survival will not work probably - world is ganerated differently now (unless you get lucky and load above ground)
Added desert biome
Some changes to item spawns
Fixed not getting in car after seat or roof swap
Fixed decals
Fixed trailer teleporting bug
Fixed door opening damaging other cars (I thought that was fun but whatever)
My Garage update for 10 January 2022
UPDATE 1/10
older saves in survival will not work probably - world is ganerated differently now (unless you get lucky and load above ground)
Changed files in this update