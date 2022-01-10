 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

My Garage update for 10 January 2022

UPDATE 1/10

Share · View all patches · Build 7997385 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

older saves in survival will not work probably - world is ganerated differently now (unless you get lucky and load above ground)

Added desert biome

Some changes to item spawns

Fixed not getting in car after seat or roof swap

Fixed decals

Fixed trailer teleporting bug

Fixed door opening damaging other cars (I thought that was fun but whatever)

Changed files in this update

My Garage Content Depot 1578391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.