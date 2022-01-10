V0.3.0 update notes

New game features:
- Added Suspicion mechanic. Suspicion is gained at the start of every new day and is proportional to how much infamy your clinic has gained. High suspicion has a chance of kicking off negative random events instead of infamy, allowing players to reach high levels of infamy for unique clients while managing suspicion separately.
- Suspicion level can be viewed by mousing over the infamy section at the top of the page.
- Charity applications now reduce suspicion, not infamy.
- Added new employee role, Reputation Management. Employees in this role decrease suspicion gain in the mornings, provide a daily fame boost, and lower infamy (when enabled.)
- Added new reputation management panel where the player can enable or disable infamy reduction.
- Employees in the reputation management role generate charity applications the player can accept at a time of their own choosing, up to a certain cap. The generation amount per day and cap are both determined by employee skill in the Reputation Management role
- Added Schedule button on Manage Employee panel that brings the player immediately to the schedule manager with that employee at the top.
- The Passive Effects button now gives the number of currently active passive effects.
Game balances/tweaks:
- Clients that require infamy now generally pay better than before.
- Work Party! passive effect now alters application rate, not completed transformation payments.
New random events:
- Shady Bailout. This high-priority event triggers if the clinic is a thousand dollars in debt or more.
Updated random events:
- Various events have infamy requirements replaced with suspicion requirements.
New clients:
- Fifth part to the Ariel and Venus marine biologist to mermaids story arc
New artwork:
- Callie Shimmerheart spring, autumn, and winter seasonal outfit variants
Bugfixes:
- Fixed issue with Callie Shimmerheart using an incorrect frame from another employee during the blink cycle
- Fixed issue with employees not having "OFF DUTY" add or removed at the start of the day
- Minor fix for incorrect tooltip text on the order crystals page
