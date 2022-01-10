 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Transformation Tycoon update for 10 January 2022

V0.3.0 update notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7997308 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New game features:

  • Added Suspicion mechanic. Suspicion is gained at the start of every new day and is proportional to how much infamy your clinic has gained. High suspicion has a chance of kicking off negative random events instead of infamy, allowing players to reach high levels of infamy for unique clients while managing suspicion separately.
  • Suspicion level can be viewed by mousing over the infamy section at the top of the page.
  • Charity applications now reduce suspicion, not infamy.
  • Added new employee role, Reputation Management. Employees in this role decrease suspicion gain in the mornings, provide a daily fame boost, and lower infamy (when enabled.)
  • Added new reputation management panel where the player can enable or disable infamy reduction.
  • Employees in the reputation management role generate charity applications the player can accept at a time of their own choosing, up to a certain cap. The generation amount per day and cap are both determined by employee skill in the Reputation Management role
  • Added Schedule button on Manage Employee panel that brings the player immediately to the schedule manager with that employee at the top.
  • The Passive Effects button now gives the number of currently active passive effects.

Game balances/tweaks:

  • Clients that require infamy now generally pay better than before.
  • Work Party! passive effect now alters application rate, not completed transformation payments.

New random events:

  • Shady Bailout. This high-priority event triggers if the clinic is a thousand dollars in debt or more.

Updated random events:

  • Various events have infamy requirements replaced with suspicion requirements.

New clients:

  • Fifth part to the Ariel and Venus marine biologist to mermaids story arc

New artwork:

  • Callie Shimmerheart spring, autumn, and winter seasonal outfit variants

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed issue with Callie Shimmerheart using an incorrect frame from another employee during the blink cycle
  • Fixed issue with employees not having "OFF DUTY" add or removed at the start of the day
  • Minor fix for incorrect tooltip text on the order crystals page

Changed files in this update

Transformation Tycoon Content Depot 1799851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.