We keep working!

Hello again!
We continue working hard on Line Simulator. This time we bring you fixes for the newly added achievements, compatibility fixes with other headsets and minor bugs.
Thanks for your support and enjoy!
Line Simulator Version 2.0.4 Changes
Achievements fixed:
- Race achievement.
- Winning lottery ticket.
- Hidden achievement.
- Get all the ducks.
BUG FIXES
- Bugs with the bottle solved.
- Objects floating in level 3.
- Error when hitting people with the finger.
- Lines to enter pavilion 1.
CHANGES/ADDITIONS
- Compatibility with HTC Vive Pro
Changed files in this update