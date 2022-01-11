Version 1.5.83: Deploying improvements

More fixes, better conveyor belts, and a new Glow Dart item just for fun.
FEATURES
- Added 'Glow Dart' item made from Gloam Shroom Chunk and Dart
- Toxic Powder can now be made from Bone Dust and Slugvine
- Mechanist's 'Deploy Conveyor' can now be laid under a target and pushes 1 tile when first deployed
BALANCE
- Final round of the Arena now spawns 3 top tier, 1 mid tier, and 1 low tier enemy instead of 5 top tier enemies (also applies to Elite Arena)
- Improved loot of 4th+ wave of Salvager Station
- Ice Block duration reduced from 1000t -> 400t
- Launch Buoy price reduced from $9999 -> $8000
FIXES
- You can now always reach items/objects that are 1 tile diagonally from you
- 'Summon Zoar' area of effect now more reliably targets tiles Zoar can occupy
- Fixed Market Rate resetting to 100% if a trade would bring it from above 100% to lower than 100%
- Fixed trade goods sold by fleets being 50% cheaper than intended
- Fixed Blunderbuss applying bonus center damage to every tile with certain weapon-based abilities
- Fixed Blunderbuss being able to select the same target more than once with Multishot
- Fixed Heavenpiercer boosting enemy morale when used with certain weapon-based abilities
- Fixed items duplicating when an item is left on your ship and you fight multiple naval battles before repairing
- Fixed Instant Aid status staying active indefinitely if you flee combat
- Fixed Shroud's Blind being marked as Ruin element
- Fixed Arena allies not having abilities if you fight in the arena multiple times per session and happen to add an ally with the same ID as before
