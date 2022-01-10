-Reworked magic starter staffs to be able to use the spells.
-Added new magic type starter staffs to player crafting inventory.
-Adjusted spell casting speed but .25 faster.
-Mage each staff only work with its corresponding spell type fire staff goes with fire spells.
-Made mammoth give more xp and better loot.
Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions update for 10 January 2022
Hotfix #3
Changed files in this update