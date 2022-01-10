Small Update: Schematics update and Minor Fixes

Hey everyone! Just a small update based off of the feedback we've been receiving. Keep sending in the feedback. We greatly appreciate it all.
Any Scenario
- Fixed destroyed or placed water not saving.
- Fixed not being able to place a bed.
- Rare memory crash fix: if you get an out of memory crash error, do this: in the main menu open the settings, press F3, and enable the 'Disable Nebulas' setting. ONLY do this if you are crashing with an out of memory error.
- Applied meteorites now drop when the tool breaks (for age 1-2 only).
Machines Scenario
- Improved schematics placing process: it will now tell you if you placed the wrong block, or placed the block in the wrong rotation, and it's now easier to place the blocks oon the schematic.
- Schematics menu: in the blocks list, the name of each block will now show.
- Schematics menu: added help text to explain the parts of the menu
- Detector detect sound is now -50% quieter.
- Added an actions volume setting for action block sounds.
- Added coal ore breaking to the manual coal ore schematic to reduce confusion.
Changed files in this update