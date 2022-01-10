Update 2.7.8

New UI elements
This update includes our second part of the UI remake.
The following elements have been remade:
- Inventory
- Profile
- Ability / Action bar
Note that you will have to drag and drop the items into the ability / action bar now.
Changed files in this update