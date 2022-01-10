 Skip to content

MilMo update for 10 January 2022

Update 2.7.8

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New UI elements

This update includes our second part of the UI remake.

The following elements have been remade:

  • Inventory
  • Profile
  • Ability / Action bar

Note that you will have to drag and drop the items into the ability / action bar now.

