Black Skylands update for 11 January 2022

Patch: Kraken loot increased, boarding events frequency, bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 7996825 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, captains!

An update for the early access version of Black Skylands has been released

The list of changes:

- BALANCE -
  • Increased Kraken's loot
  • Increased the chance of the skyship boarding event occurring
  • Ron has upgraded Eva's Power Shield. Now it deflects enemy projectiles and blocks melee attacks
  • Now different skyships have different capacity of installed abilities
  • Energy no longer drops from meteorites unless abilities are installed on the skyship
- UI -
  • Capsules spent on fast travel is now shown on the capsule panel now
  • The skyship ability icon is now displayed on the skyship ability slot selection panel
- SOUND -
  • Added sounds to various cutscenes
- BUG FIXES -
  • It is no longer possible to dig out treasure while holding an item
  • Fixed a bug when a player who jumped off the skyship with a box in their hands and dropped it clipped through that box. In that case, the box couldn’t be hooked anymore
  • Fixed: resource icons no longer flicker when the main character is under a tree
  • Fixed: some artifacts on the Fathership were not highlighted during interaction
  • Fixed a bug where a quest item wouldn't despawn after the "Lost scientist" quest is completed
  • Fixed an issue where custom gamepad control settings were reset
  • Fixed a puzzle in Sickle Archipelago
  • Fixed the Annihilator malfunctioning after teleportation
  • Fixed incorrect display of the skyship's energy bar when using the boost
  • Fixed incorrect reassignment of ship abilities to another slots
  • Fixed a bug where the skyship ability slot selection window wouldn’t close after changing the skyship
- MISCELLANEOUS -

  • Taking the helm immediately after requesting evacuation from Luma is not available anymore

Please, update your game.

