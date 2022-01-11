Patch: Kraken loot increased, boarding events frequency, bug fixes

Greetings, captains!
An update for the early access version of Black Skylands has been released
The list of changes:
- BALANCE -
- Increased Kraken's loot
- Increased the chance of the skyship boarding event occurring
- Ron has upgraded Eva's Power Shield. Now it deflects enemy projectiles and blocks melee attacks
- Now different skyships have different capacity of installed abilities
- Energy no longer drops from meteorites unless abilities are installed on the skyship
- UI -
- Capsules spent on fast travel is now shown on the capsule panel now
- The skyship ability icon is now displayed on the skyship ability slot selection panel
- SOUND -
- Added sounds to various cutscenes
- BUG FIXES -
- It is no longer possible to dig out treasure while holding an item
- Fixed a bug when a player who jumped off the skyship with a box in their hands and dropped it clipped through that box. In that case, the box couldn’t be hooked anymore
- Fixed: resource icons no longer flicker when the main character is under a tree
- Fixed: some artifacts on the Fathership were not highlighted during interaction
- Fixed a bug where a quest item wouldn't despawn after the "Lost scientist" quest is completed
- Fixed an issue where custom gamepad control settings were reset
- Fixed a puzzle in Sickle Archipelago
- Fixed the Annihilator malfunctioning after teleportation
- Fixed incorrect display of the skyship's energy bar when using the boost
- Fixed incorrect reassignment of ship abilities to another slots
- Fixed a bug where the skyship ability slot selection window wouldn’t close after changing the skyship
- MISCELLANEOUS -
-
Taking the helm immediately after requesting evacuation from Luma is not available anymore
Please, update your game.
Changed files in this update