RAINBOW SIX SIEGE: CORE TEAM UPDATE

Year 7 is right around the corner, and we have many exciting things to share with you over the coming months. We also want to keep the community informed about some updates to the core team.

Read on for some words prepared by our Creative Director, Leroy Athanassoff, as he welcomes a new but familiar face into the role.

Leroy Athanassoff

_Hi Siege players and community,

I wanted to let you know that due to personal reasons, I will be leaving my role of Creative Director on Siege to pursue other opportunities at Ubisoft. This isn’t a decision I make lightly – I love this game and this community, and I’m so proud of everything our team has accomplished together over the last two years – but I’m confident that it’s the right one, and the team has given me their full support. Don’t worry, I won’t be going too far, and I have a feeling that my journey with this incredible game is far from over.

I also have the pleasure of announcing that my friend and colleague Alexander Karpazis will now take over as Creative Director! Having worked with him for four years, I can attest to not only his skill and talent, but also to his passion for Siege. I’ve seen firsthand the dedication he’s brought to creating fun, engaging features that fans love. I have no doubt that he will continue to build on this amazing game and offer even more content and innovation to Siege players. I’ll let Alex introduce himself to you below.

I want to thank Alex, the entire Siege team, and you – our amazing community – for an unforgettable experience. I can’t wait to see where Siege goes next!

Leroy_

Alexander Karpazis

_Hello Operators,

My journey with Siege started all the way back when the project was in its Alpha. I joined some friends and competed in Siege's first internal tournament where we made it to the finals. Even in the early stages of the game I knew there was something special about Siege, but at the time I had no idea how profound of an impact it would have on my life. Fast-forward to the present: I’ve spent the last four years working with an incredible team of people, on one of the most successful competitive shooters in the world. The next step of that journey starts today, and I couldn’t be more excited about the future of Siege.

I’m truly thankful for Leroy’s mentorship over the years. He’s taught me what exemplary leadership, creativity, and passion look like in the position of Creative Director. Leroy’s hard work will be visible in future seasons as the team and I prepare for one of the most ambitious years in Siege’s history. I’m extremely humbled by the team’s trust in me, and I hope to earn the trust of the community in my new role as well.

Here's to an incredible year of Siege to come, and many more to follow.

{-}7

Alex_