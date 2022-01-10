 Skip to content

The Faraway Land update for 10 January 2022

Non-perishable pony food

Share · View all patches · Build 7996676 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The recipe merchant now sells recipes for non-perishable briquettes for Rain Pony, Apple Pony, Carrot Pony. If there is both a fruit and a briquette in the inventory, the pony will eat the one closest to the beginning of the inventory.

Thanks: Psichi



