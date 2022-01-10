Turning While Climbing - Early Access Update #5

**

Dear Fellow Stalkers!

Christmas Event has come to its end.

Thank you all for participating in the Bean Stalker Christmas Event and the Speed run Challenge!

Results of the Challenge will be published in our Discord group on the 11th of January.

You will still be able to use your collected Christmas exclusives and benefit from them, but no more will be found on the beanstalks.

As for now, we prepared a new feature for you, because many of you asked for it. It is a beta version, if you experience any troubles, feel free to reach us.

Stay tuned for the upcoming events, and the multiplayer version.

You will be able to turn around while you are climbing with both snap and smooth turns. (Beta version - Activate it in the gameplay settings.)

Tropical fixes:

The trees’ collider works properly on the Floating Islands.

The tumours count has been fixed at the Boss.

Desert fix:

The freezing effect will not drop down your FPS when you want to kill the Boneys or Snakes at the Overgrown Pyramid or when you want to kill the Boss with a weapon that has ice damage.

Arctic fix:

The blizzard will not escape with you to the death scene or into the Treehouse.

General fixes:

The Gun Shield and the Slingshot will have a correct position in the rotating Tool Inventory from now on.

The Slingshot Magazine’s position has been fixed when it is loaded into the Slingshot.

Extras:

We have added a credits book into the game.