Toxastra update for 10 January 2022

Minor update 1.0.1 - January 10th 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 7996465 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, here is a minor update to change a bad visual on the second boss of the game.

The next content update focusing on the alternative game mode should arrive in the next two weeks.

Changed files in this update

Toxastra Content Depot 1254391
  • Loading history…
