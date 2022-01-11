v1.3.2 Patch Notes

Version 1.3.2 Patch Notes
Additions:
- Added option to start in VR mode for those who only/mostly play VR (must still activate VR manually the first time)
- Added VR options to adjust brightness
- Added Quit to Windows option from VR menu
- Added controller prompts to some options in VR menu to indicate right stick up/down to change.
Fixes:
- Fixed issue with moon ambient lighting
- Fixed rare issue with trees overpopulating (not seen/reported, but theoretically was possible)
- Fixed issue with sound “warbling” (due to excessive Doppler effect when moving)
Improvements
- Adjusted skybox colors for clear weather to create a darker overall feel (snow levels still brighter overall because of snow reflectivity)
Changed files in this update