Eyes of the Night update for 11 January 2022

v1.3.2 Patch Notes

Build 7996392

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.3.2 Patch Notes

Additions:

  • Added option to start in VR mode for those who only/mostly play VR (must still activate VR manually the first time)
  • Added VR options to adjust brightness
  • Added Quit to Windows option from VR menu
  • Added controller prompts to some options in VR menu to indicate right stick up/down to change.

Fixes:

  • Fixed issue with moon ambient lighting
  • Fixed rare issue with trees overpopulating (not seen/reported, but theoretically was possible)
  • Fixed issue with sound “warbling” (due to excessive Doppler effect when moving)

Improvements

  • Adjusted skybox colors for clear weather to create a darker overall feel (snow levels still brighter overall because of snow reflectivity)

